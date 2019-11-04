Capitol Police said Monday that Landers was sentenced Oct. 22 in Richmond General District Court as part of a plea agreement. His total sentence was 100 days.
Police said Landers drove onto the grounds of Capitol Square last Nov. 27 without permission and ignored commands from officers to stop, forcing one officer to jump out of the way. After Landers stopped his car, he ran down a hill and was arrested.
