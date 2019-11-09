Police records show Dorsett and a 14-year-old entered the Lancaster Market in Wilmington and Dorsett pointed a handgun and demanded cash. Muhuri was shot in the head during a struggle. Court records show the two left with $20.

The juvenile is now 16. He previously pleaded delinquent in family court to charges and was sentenced to a juvenile detention facility.

