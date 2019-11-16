Waters told the judge that he didn’t know Thompson, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Ogletown.

Prosecutors had pursued first-degree murder charges against Waters, but Judge Andrea Rocanelli convicted him of the lesser offense of manslaughter.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Waters as a habitual offender for his past felony convictions, increasing the minimum sentence that he faced.

