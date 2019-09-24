Cuellar apologized in court to Tyrone Hassel’s family, saying he was “a fool.”

Tyrone Hassel was fatally shot in an ambush while visiting family in southwestern Michigan. Kemia Hassel was earlier convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence.

Kemia Hassel and Cuellar reportedly were lovers and plotted the murder to collect Army death benefits and life insurance money. All three were soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

