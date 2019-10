FLORENCE, S.C. — A federal jury has sentenced a man to death for killing two employees during a 2017 bank robbery in South Carolina.

The jury deliberated about six hours over two days before deciding Thursday on the death penalty instead of life in prison for Brandon Council.

The same jurors found Council guilty last month of armed bank robbery resulting in death, among other charges for killing the manager and a teller at CresCom Bank in Conway in August 2017.