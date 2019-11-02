He was charged for his role in a May 1 fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs were shot and wounded.

The Indianapolis Star reports Vazquez told the court Friday that he regrets what happened that night.

Vazquez’s uncle, 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. His trial on 14 charges is scheduled to start Nov. 18.

