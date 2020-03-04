Anderson began serving his jail term immediately after sentencing.
The incident happened Aug. 26 at a Walmart in Port Arthur. Store surveillance cameras showed that he finally took the Blue Bell ice cream from the freezer and bought it, which wasn’t captured in the social media video, authorities said.
Anderson could have been sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined $4,000 for misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Port Arthur is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Houston.
