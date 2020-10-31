Court records show witnesses told police Ferrer-Vasquez ambushed Vasquez-Rolon, 32, with a knife without provocation. Judge Charles E. Butler said the woman suffered “17 grievous wounds.”
The attack happened two months after Vasquez-Rolon obtained an order of protection from abuse against Ferrer-Vasquez. Deputy Attorney General Mark Denney said in court Friday that Vasquez-Rolon sought the order after Ferrer-Vasquez rammed his car into hers, then dragged her out of the vehicle by her hair, beat her and told her “if I had something with me, I’d kill you.”
Court records state Ferrer-Vasquez fled the scene of the stabbing but later returned with an acquaintance. He was arrested at that point with his jacket and jeans covered in blood, according to court documents.
“I can only say I am sorry and I am going to pay for what I did,” he said through a translator during the court hearing Friday.
