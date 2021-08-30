Montana nursing school receives $101 million donation: Montana State University said Monday that the founders of an insurance company are donating $101 million to its nursing school. School officials said the donation is the largest gift to a university nursing program in U.S. history and will help the state deal with a shortage of nurses. The donors are Mark and Robyn Jones, the billionaire founders of Goosehead Insurance and part-time Montana residents. The couple, originally from Alberta, Canada, were inspired to make the gift after losing a friend to cancer and learning of the need for more health-care professionals in Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.