Yates pointedly rejected defense claims that others were responsible for the crime.
The sentence caps a case that inflamed anger over illegal immigration, fueled fears about violence against solo female runners, and took several noteworthy twists during and after Bahena Rivera’s trial in May.
Tibbetts vanished on a rural road outside her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, population 1,700, while out for a run on July 18, 2018. Family members and co-workers feared something was wrong when Tibbetts did not show up for her summer job at a day care the next morning.
Investigators began focusing on Bahena Rivera, who worked under an alias at a nearby dairy farm, after finding a homeowner’s surveillance video that appeared to show his Chevy Malibu repeatedly driving past Tibbetts.
Bahena Rivera led authorities to a cornfield where he had buried Tibbetts’s body under leaves and stalks. An autopsy found she had been stabbed several times.
Bahena Rivera told investigators that he approached Tibbetts because he found her attractive, and that he fought her after she threatened to call the police. He said he then blacked out and came to as he was driving with her body in his trunk.
— Associated Press
GEORGIA
Accused spa shooter appears in court
A man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses is already destined to spend the rest of his life locked up after pleading guilty in four of the killings. But he faces more charges — and a possible death sentence — in the other four slayings.
Robert Aaron Long, 22, is accused of shooting four people to death at a massage business and shooting and wounding a fifth person in Cherokee County on March 16, and then killing four more people at two massage businesses in Atlanta. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.
Long made a brief first appearance Monday in Fulton County Superior Court, where he faces charges including murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism in the Atlanta killings. District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty and sentencing enhancement under Georgia’s new hate-crimes law.
Those killed in Cherokee County were: Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33. The Atlanta victims were: Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.
All of the Atlanta victims were women of Asian descent, and Willis said she believes the killings were motivated by bias based on the gender and race of the victims.
Although Long’s attorneys had reached out to her about the possibility of a plea deal, Willis said she plans to continue to seek the death penalty.
Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace last month agreed to a plea deal in the interest of swift justice and avoiding lengthy appeals. Long pleaded guilty to charges including four counts of murder and received four life sentences without parole, plus an additional 35 years.
— Associated Press
Montana nursing school receives $101 million donation: Montana State University said Monday that the founders of an insurance company are donating $101 million to its nursing school. School officials said the donation is the largest gift to a university nursing program in U.S. history and will help the state deal with a shortage of nurses. The donors are Mark and Robyn Jones, the billionaire founders of Goosehead Insurance and part-time Montana residents. The couple, originally from Alberta, Canada, were inspired to make the gift after losing a friend to cancer and learning of the need for more health-care professionals in Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
— Associated Press