They say Martinez admitted to abusing the girl and sometimes filming the attacks. Court records say the victim kept quiet about the attacks because she was afraid her family would lose financial and emotional support.
Martinez was indicted in 2018 on about 45 charges including rape and sexual abuse. As part of sentencing, he also was ordered to undergo mental and drug evaluation and treatment.
