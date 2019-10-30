FLINT, Mich. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for the death of a man whose windshield was smashed by a rock on Interstate 75 in Michigan.

Kyle Anger was one of five males charged in the death of 32-year-old Ken White, who was killed while riding as a passenger on I-75 in Genesee County. Investigators say Anger threw the rock in 2017.