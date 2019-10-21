Mia Irizarry testified at trial that she feared for her safety when the 63-year-old Trybus criticized her for her Puerto Rican shirt. She made a video of the incident. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth.

Trybus, who had been drinking alcohol at the time, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Defense attorney David Goldman says Trybus’ behavior “wasn’t hateful as much as it was stupid.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD