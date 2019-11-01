The judge gave the 46-year-old Hubbard the maximum combined sentence of 14 years but suspended the prison time for a year of probation. Prosecutors sought a six-month sentence.

Hubbard was initially charged with five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

Authorities said Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when it crossed the median and was hit by the family’s minivan in July 2018.

