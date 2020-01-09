White, who is black, did not know Schellenger, who was white, and was not involved in the traffic dispute. Schellenger had been drinking with friends at a nearby restaurant before the confrontation with White, who was riding past the traffic dispute on his way to deliver food.

AD

AD

White’s attorneys argued that Schellenger, a former Penn State University football player, was physically intimidating and intoxicated. White testified that he pulled the knife in self-defense.

White said Schellenger made a racist remark as the altercation started, saying he threatened to “beat the black off” of him. Prosecutors said no one corroborated the remark.

“I’m just happy this part of my life is over,” White said outside the courtroom Thursday. He said he continues to pray for Schellenger’s family.