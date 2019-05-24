HOWELL, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for a bank robbery that netted $106.

Robert Joseph Markus of Brighton was given his punishment Thursday in a Livingston County courtroom after earlier pleading guilty to bank robbery and armed robbery in a deal with prosecutors. Chief Judge Miriam Cavanaugh ordered him to serve a minimum of 6¾ years and repay the money.

Markus was charged after authorities said he robbed a TCF Bank branch in January in Genoa Township, about 45 miles (73 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Police say Markus was wearing a ski mask and implied that he had a weapon, but didn’t show one during the robbery.

Markus faced possible life in prison because of previous convictions, including larceny and breaking and entering.

