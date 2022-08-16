Man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor

PONTIAC, Ill. — A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.
Prosecutors described Brewer’s deteriorating relationship with his wife and his desire for a divorce.
Walker was invited to the house by Shirley Brewer, and the two drank and played loud music in an upstairs bedroom, court documents said. Clifford Brewer told police he fell asleep and a few hours later, discovered the bodies and a gun near his wife’s body.
Prosecutors said the Brewers’ washing machine was running when officers arrived at the scene, and it was set to sanitize on extra high heat. A raincoat, hat, blanket and pair of slippers were later removed from the washing machine.
The defense argued Shirley Brewer was responsible for her son’s and Norman Walker’s death before a struggle between her and Clifford led to her death.
Brewer could be sentenced to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Cullum is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.