Vinson was convicted of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the Kenosha News reported. Each count carries a mandatory life prison sentence.
Authorities said Vinson and Donaldson exchanged punches earlier in the evening at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers. Surveillance video later shows Vinson walking to the patio of the bar and opening fire before fleeing. He exchanged gunfire outside tavern with Donaldson, who later died at a hospital.
Justin Haymond, Jordan Momani and Kevin Serratos were wounded but survived. Vinson was arrested in Mount Pleasant after he stole a car from friends, who turned him in after he returned the vehicle,