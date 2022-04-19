Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus.
The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference. The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released.
The assailant attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.
“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, he said.
Online inmate information from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office showed that Gray was being held without bail and was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. It was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Stockton is a Central Valley city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco.