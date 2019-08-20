TENNESSEE

Man held over threat

to 'shoot up' church

A truck driver who threatened to “shoot up” a church in Memphis and said he was haunted by “spiritual snakes and spiders” people put in his bed was arrested in Indiana, less than a week before the day of the planned attacks, authorities said in newly filed court records.

Thomas Matthew McVicker was arrested in Indianapolis on Friday, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week.

McVicker, 38, made “credible threats to conduct a mass shooting and suicide” planned for Thursday, an FBI special agent said in a sworn affidavit.

He was arrested by Indiana State Police and the FBI, said Chris Bavender, an FBI spokeswoman in Indianapolis.

Earlier this month, a friend of McVicker in Fairhope, Ala., told a Florida FBI officer McVicker had been considering a mass shooting at a church or killing people on the street.

Later, in a telephone call, the friend said McVicker told her that he “intended to take his knife and slit the pastor’s throat.”

His mother told the FBI that McVicker owned a Ruger P90 handgun and sometimes uses cocaine and methamphetamine. She also said her son is being treated for schizophrenia.

The affidavit doesn’t include a motive, nor does it identify a specific Memphis church.

Court records list McVicker’s address as Punta Gorda, Fla., but his Alabama friend told the FBI that McVicker lives in his semi. The records don’t list a lawyer who could be reached for comment on McVicker’s behalf.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Top police official

out in Philadelphia

The police commissioner of Philadelphia is resigning over new allegations of sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against others in the department, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release that in light of the new allegations, Richard Ross’s “resignation is in the best interest of the department.”

Details on the allegations against others in the department weren’t made available. Ross didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The city last summer implemented a new sexual harassment prevention policy and changes designed to prevent discrimination and harassment, Kenney said in his statement. He will ask an independent firm to investigate the recent allegations, he said.

Just last week, after a gunman was taken into custody following a long standoff with police , Kenney called Ross the best police commissioner in the country.

Kenney has named Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter as acting commissioner during the search for Ross’s replacement.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Mar-a-Lago intruder

to face jury trial

A Chinese woman accused of trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and lying to Secret Service agents will be tried by a jury after frustrating the federal judge hearing her case.

Yujing Zhang is acting as her own attorney but repeatedly did not answer Judge Roy Altman’s questions Tuesday, including when he asked if she’d considered a prosecution suggestion that he decide her guilt or innocence.

This frustrated Altman, who accused her of “playing games.” He did the same at another pretrial hearing last week.

The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant was arrested March 30 at Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors say she falsely told a Secret Service agent she was there to swim. Prosecutors say Zhang was carrying a computer, cellphones and other electronics, but she isn’t charged with espionage.

Her trial is scheduled for Sept. 3.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Former judge pleads

guilty to killing wife

A former county judge in Cleveland pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing his ex-wife moments after she had dropped off their two daughters in November.

Lance Mason, 51, told a visiting judge in a Cuyahoga County courtroom that he wanted to “take responsibility for my crimes,” adding, “There was no way I was going to let my daughter testify against me.”

Mason pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft in the slaying of 45-year-old Aisha Fraser.

He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison during sentencing Sept. 12 and the possibility of life with no chance for parole.

Prosecutors say Mason killed Fraser, a popular middle school teacher, in the driveway of a Shaker Heights home.

The former judge was removed from the bench in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to charges related to him striking and biting Fraser inside an SUV while their girls watched from the back seat. He served nine months of a two-year sentence.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Illegal arms dealer

sentenced to 30 years

A black-market arms dealer convicted of trying to buy antiaircraft missiles and sell them to clients in the Middle East has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Rami Asad-Ghanem was found guilty in November of conspiracy. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the 53-year-old was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said Ghanem, who’s a naturalized U.S. citizen, conspired to transfer missiles to customers around the world. They said in one case, he arranged to hire mercenaries to operate missiles for a Libyan militant group.

Following a tip from a Los Angeles military supply firm, authorities arranged a sting operation, and Ghanem was arrested in Athens in 2015 after trying to buy sniper rifles and other military equipment.

— Associated Press