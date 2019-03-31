LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police say a 47-year-old man was hospitalized after an argument turned violent outside Dodger Stadium.

Police say the man was punched once by another man and fell to the ground in a parking lot following the six-hour game Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Christel Reyna says her husband, Rafael Reyna, sustained a skull fracture and is on life support following the encounter.

Reyna says she was on the phone with her husband as he was leaving the stadium and heard a woman and a man arguing with him.

She says she heard a crack and then her husband started moaning.

Police say they are investigating the encounter as an assault. No arrests have been made.

