VENICE, La. — A man has been critically injured in a nearly 16-foot (5-meter) fall on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Louisiana.

News outlets report the U.S. Coast Guard says the 23-year-old man was hurt early Tuesday on the ship near Venice. A Coast Guard news release says he was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital in critical condition.

He had fallen on the Carnival Valor, a New Orleans-based ship that carries about 3,000 passengers.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall. Authorities didn’t immediately release his identity.

