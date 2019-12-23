He made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County, where he lived, and was sentenced in May to two years in prison, court records say.

Fieldgrove and his daughter, now 21, married in Adams County in October last year, a month after police began to investigate their relationship. She reported to police that she told her mother three years ago that she wanted to meet her father. Her mother arranged a meeting with Fieldgrove, and she and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September last year, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties. DNA tests have confirmed their biological relationship, authorities have said.