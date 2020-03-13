The Sevier, Utah, man attempted to kill Novak on New Year’s Eve 2017 but instead fatally shot Hendrix, who was a long-time friend of Novak’s. She was sitting in Novak’s car when Shaw shot her.
Novak was in a nearby garage and came out and shot Shaw. Chesapeake police found Shaw suffering from gunshot wounds on the side of the car. He told authorities a driver shot him on Interstate 64, but state police said they didn’t find evidence to support his claim.
Cushman admitted to giving Shaw information to kill Novak. She pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced in November to six years and nine months.
“My whole word falls apart and I knew, because of my careless actions, someone was gone from the Earth who didn’t deserve it,” Cushman said.
