According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker, the Ellijay, Georgia, man arrived in the county expecting to meet a 14-year-old girl he was “speaking” to on the internet. Instead, the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit was there.
Baker said Bowling was arrested without incident.
It’s unclear whether Bowling has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
