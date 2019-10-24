The statement says Westfield police responded in June to a report from New Castle police that said a potentially armed Wilkie was headed to Tamaques Elementary.
The school was locked down, and officers found Wilkie in the school’s parking lot. It says he was holding a .45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets. It says he also had a knife and two loaded ammunition clips on him, while 130 rounds of ammunition were in his car.
