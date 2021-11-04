The shooting occurred Oct. 7 as Louis Vignone was on his mail route in Collier Township. Authorities have said Kortz told investigators he drove up, stopped in front of the postal vehicle and opened fire. He then dropped the gun and went to a borough police department to report what he did, authorities said.
Kortz told investigators he and Vignone used to be neighbors, authorities said. Kortz said he believed Vignone and Vignone’s family poisoned him and his family when the families lived close to each other.
Kortz is being represented by the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh, which has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.