Prosecutors say Brown shot and killed three men in the Seattle area in 2014 before taking a bus to New Jersey, where he randomly shot and killed a college student at a traffic light in West Orange.
As part of his New Jersey guilty plea, Brown acknowledged responsibility for the Seattle killings.
King County investigators say Brown expressed anger about civilian deaths during U.S. military action in Iraq and Afghanistan.
