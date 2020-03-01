The officers found the man with a gun inside the church, and then the shooting took place, Bertagna said.
The man ran outside with the gun and collapsed on a nearby street, Bertagna said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were told by people inside the church, who had arrived for a 5 p.m. service, that another person may have been with the suspect. Officers searched the church and a nearby school, but by early Sunday evening had not yet found another suspect, Bertagna said.
Police withheld the suspect’s name pending notification of family.
