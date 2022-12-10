Man killed by troopers was hauling suspected cocaine

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana state trooper shot and killed a man who was reportedly transporting drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on Interstate 10.
The trooper later found the vehicle wrecked on the interstate in neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish. The man, identified Friday as Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, of Spring, Texas, tried to run from the crash scene but was confronted by police. It remains unclear what prompted the shooting.
“Reza-Navarro was observed leaving the scene on foot. For reasons still under investigation, a Trooper discharged his firearm shortly after coming into contact with Reza-Navarro,” state police said in a statement. “Despite contacting EMS and rendering aid, Reza-Navarro succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”
Reza-Navarro was hauling 182 pounds (83 kilograms) of drugs believed to be cocaine inside a suitcase in his vehicle, state police investigators said. That much cocaine has a street value of $2.5 million, authorities said.
The trooper was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.