LINCOLN, Del. — Delaware State Police say a 28-year-old Millsboro man has been killed in a motorcycle crash.

The accident happened late Saturday night in Lincoln.

Police said the man was driving a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road. The motorcycle went off the road, struck a mailbox and overturned on its left side. The man was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Milford Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police said speed is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash. They did not immediately release the man’s name, pending notification of his family.

