Police said a woman aboard the boat had been treated for shock.

“Esperance Police and Marine Rescue WA volunteers deployed to the area on board the marine rescue vessels. They are still searching the ocean for the victim,” a police spokesman said.

It was the 16th fatal shark attack off Western Australia since 2000.

In April 2017, 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer died after being attacked by a great white shark while surfing with her father off Esperance.

