WAYNESBORO, Va. — A Virginia man wanted in connection with a homicide was killed in a shootout with deputies.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller tells news outlets a body was found in a Nelson County home Sunday morning and Amherst County deputies spotted an associated car about a half-hour later.

Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped away, leading to a chase down U.S. 29 until the suspect’s car crashed. Geller says the suspect opened fire, striking a deputy. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

The deceased suspect was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Makai Hutchinson. Authorities haven’t determined if he’s responsible for the Nelson County homicide, the details of which haven’t been released.

The wounded deputy is expected to recover.

This story has been corrected to show the correct spelling of Corinne Geller’s first name.

