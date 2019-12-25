The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Withrow said. Her condition has improved and she is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday, he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“I do not know who fired first,” Withrow said. “The shots were very closely timed together between the suspect and the officers.”

The officers have been placed on administrative leave. Authorities have not released their names or the identities of the others involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD