CLAYMONT, Del. — Delaware State Police say a man who was involved in traffic accident has died after being hit by another car as he was leaving the scene of the accident.

Authorities say 29-year-old Brian L. Evans was involved in a collision Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood bordering Interstate 95 in Claymont.

Investigators say Evans walked away from the scene, crossed over a concrete barrier on an overpass, then jumped down onto the I-95 northbound shoulder.

According to witness accounts, Evans then stumbled in to right travel lane of I-95 northbound and was struck by a pickup truck operated by a 57-year-old Florida woman. He later died of his injuries.

