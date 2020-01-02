Authorities said O’Connor was in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries as a result of being missing in the park during wintry conditions.

National Park Service rangers found O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim.

Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.

