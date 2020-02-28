Hutchinson is accused of deflating the diaper-clad “Baby Trump” during a University of Alabama football game the President attended in November. The 20-foot-tall (6-meter-tall) inflatable, commonly used as a protest symbol, was set up in a nearby park.
Hutchinson told a radio show about a week later that he yelled at the protesters when he first spotted the balloon, but later bought a University of Alabama shirt to blend into the crowd, got close to the balloon and sliced an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) gash in it while pretending to take a picture. Hutchinson described his actions as a matter of “good versus evil.”
Hutchinson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, Tuscaloosa police have said.
