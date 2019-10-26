The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. His hometown wasn’t available.

The stabbing happened on a bustling stretch of 42nd Street filled with restaurants, theaters and hotspots such as the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum.

The area has transformed in recent decades. It has taken on a safer, family-friendly image after an era of being a gritty, red-light district dominated by porn parlors, strip clubs and crime.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD