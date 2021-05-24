Mexican citizen Marcial Gomez Santana, 58, could get life imprisonment for his pleas to multiple conspiracy charges. In contrast, his adult son and daughter and another Mexican national could get up to 10 years in prison.
Court documents show Monsivais was at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle that led Border Patrol and local sheriff’s deputies on a June 17, 2018, high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Big Wells, Texas, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio. Four of his 13 passengers were killed in the crash, while the rest were hospitalized. One died at the hospital.