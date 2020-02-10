Photos of the slain girl were shared widely online after Clark posted them on social media. Clark called 911 to report what he had done after authorities started receiving calls reporting the online photos. Police found him after he tried to slit his own throat and took a selfie with Devins’ body.
He apologized in court on Monday, telling the judge that Devins “didn’t deserve what happened to her.” He’ll be sentenced April 6.
Devins’ mother, Kim Devins, has been advocating for new laws to prevent the posting of graphic photos like those of her daughter.
Kim Devins told Syracuse.com in a December interview that Clark had met her daughter through her Instagram account, which had about 3,000 followers. The family learned of the murder when strangers sent them photos of her body that Clark had posted.
