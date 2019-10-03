Prosecutors say the ring told victims that legitimate checks would be deposited into the accounts, but they deposited counterfeit checks instead. Members of the ring would then withdraw cash before bank employees realized the checks were fake.

At least 12 banks were defrauded a total of about $240,000.

Bonilla is expected to be sentenced early next year.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

