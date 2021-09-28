Olivo pleaded guilty to DUI causing serious bodily injury and DUI under the influence of controlled substances, the newspaper reported. Misdemeanor charges were dismissed.
Under the plea agreement, the state will oppose alternative sentencing, but it won’t take a stance on whether the sentences run consecutively or concurrently.
Prosecutor Lauren Lynch told the court that an investigation by the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment showed that Olivo crossed the center line and hit the ATV with the couple head on.