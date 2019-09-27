Boccio’s attorney, Kenneth Lange, said his client was convinced to take part in the scheme by co-defendant, Serge Nkorina, who’s being extradited from Tenerife, Spain.

Court documents say the surgeon was leaving a Walmart store when he was confronted by an armed man and shoved into a van. They say he was tortured for hours before being returned to his car while unconscious. Surveillance video supports the chain of events. Investigators say Nkorina’s wife was a client of the surgeon.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

