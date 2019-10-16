The Lansing State Journal reports that McMillan will be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison. He’s expected to testify against the other two other people charged in Caraballo’s death, including the victim’s wife, Beverly McCallum, and her daughter, Dineane Ducharme.
Authorities are trying to get Beverly McCallum extradited from Pakistan, where she moved.
___
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD