CHARLOTTE, Mich. — One of three people charged in the 2002 killing of a Michigan man whose burned remains weren’t identified for more than a decade has pleaded guilty.

Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the killing of Robert Caraballo, whose charred remains were found in a foot locker in a field in Ottawa County, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from his home in the central Michigan city of Charlotte. Caraballo’s identity wasn’t known until 2015, when police received a tip.