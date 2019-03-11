SOUTH BEND, Ind. — One of two people charged in the 1988 beating death of a pregnant mother in northwest Indiana has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors in St. Joseph County say 78-year-old George Kearney entered the murder plea Monday, three years after he agreed to speak with police about the slaying of 28-year-old Miriam Rice.

The South Bend Tribune reports Kearney was in prison for an unrelated crime when he confessed and said his co-defendant, 56-year-old Barbara Brewster, was also responsible. Both were charged last year .

Court documents allege Brewster’s adult son later told investigators that Kearney abducted Rice as she walked her dog, and that his mother fatally beat Rice with tools in a van in June 1988. The son says he was in the van at the time.

Kearney faces 40 to 60 years in prison when sentenced March 29.

