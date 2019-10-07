Madison County District Attorney Jody S. Pickens said the 24-year-old Burns pleaded guilty to murder in perpetration of attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery and a weapons possession charge.

Burns accepted a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Frazier was the first agent in the TBI’s history to be killed in the line of duty.

TBI broke ground in July on a laboratory and regional headquarters named after Frazier in Jackson.

