OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — In a scheme to steal $1.2 million a New York man has pleaded guilty to forging a dead woman’s will and having her cremated.

Newsday.com reports 53-year-old John Derounian pleaded guilty to mail fraud in connection with the theft Monday.

Prosecutors say the man found the body of his tenant, 77-year-old Marilyn Mosberg-Shapiro, in November 2015.

Sometime between her death and his arrest in June 2016, prosecutors say Derounian forged her will and named himself the sole beneficiary of her assets, except for a $30,000 donation to charity.

Court records show Derounian had the woman cremated and sold her house in June 2016 for $1 million.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Derounian’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

