“Doug had no indication whatsoever about Stephen Paddock’s plans,” defense attorney Marc Victor said, invoking the name of the shooter during a prepared statement outside U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Haig acknowledged before U.S. District Judge James Mahan that he had no license to disassemble, remanufacture and reload bullets at his home workshop in Mesa, Ariz. He used the business name Specialized Military Ammunition during sales on the Internet and at gun shows around the country.

Haig closed the business permanently following an FBI raid less than three weeks after the shooting, Victor said. As a convicted felon, Haig now cannot possess weapons or ammunition.

The plea avoided a trial that had been scheduled to begin next month. If convicted, Haig could have faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His plea agreement could get him about two years at sentencing Feb. 19.

— Associated Press

OHIO

9 charged in hazing, death of student

The death of an Ohio University student and a related investigation into alleged hazing by fraternity members has led to charges against nine people, including two former students indicted on involuntary manslaughter and another on reckless homicide.

The Athens County prosecutor announced indictments Tuesday related to the death of freshman Collin Wiant, 18, last November and allegations about members of the fraternity he had sought to join.

An attorney for Wiant’s parents, Rex Elliott, said the charges mark an important step in their broader quest to eliminate hazing and help others understand the costs of such behavior.

Most of the defendants face drug- or alcohol-related charges, such as permitting drug abuse or trafficking in cocaine, LSD or harmful intoxicants. Five are charged with misdemeanor hazing.

Wiant’s family has sued the Sigma Pi fraternity, alleging the teen from the Columbus suburb of Dublin died of asphyxiation after ingesting nitrous oxide provided to and forced on him by fraternity members.

The fraternity has denied those allegations and said Wiant wasn’t a pledge at the time because he had been removed from the process weeks earlier. The university later expelled Sigma Pi for hazing, alcohol and drug use, and other violations.

— Associated Press

Woman pleads guilty to killing three sons

An Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three sons out of jealousy at the attention given them by her husband — who was once her mother’s boyfriend — pleaded guilty Tuesday in the boys’ deaths and was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Brittany Pilkington had been scheduled for trial early next year. The guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter and murder took the death penalty off the table.

Pilkington’s 3-month-old son, Noah, was found dead in August 2015 in the couple’s apartment in Bellefontaine, in western Ohio. A 4-year-old son, Gavin, had died in April 2015, and another infant, Niall, had died in July 2014.

Logan County prosecutors said Pilkington confessed to killing the boys, saying she was jealous of the attention her husband paid to their sons but not to her and their daughter.

Pilkington’s husband, Joseph Pilkington, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition for having sex with his wife before they were married, when she was underage.

— Associated Press

