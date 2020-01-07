Two other officers were treated for smoke inhalation after the confrontation in Rootstown Township, 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
The deputy who was burned and other law enforcement officers were in court when Brannon pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated arson and felonious assault.
Brannon decided to plead guilty so that he could accept responsibility for his actions, his attorney said Tuesday.
