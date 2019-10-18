Police say Walters in August stabbed his father in a pickup truck, stole a police car and crashed the cruiser in downtown Dayton, hitting a minivan filled with children.

Two girls were killed and nine others were injured.

Police have said Walters’ father was taking him to a hospital for mental health treatment when Walters stabbed his father.

Walters had recently been paroled on a robbery conviction. A message seeking comment was left for his public defender.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD