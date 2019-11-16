Prosecutors say Garcia’s son brought a plastic bag decorated with Spider-Man to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher eating the powder turns him into the superhero. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.
Police searching Garcia’s home say they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine.
A judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a Nov. 20 hearing.
